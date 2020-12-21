Overwhelming response for Heritage Park's Tour of Lights

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Like the smell of a freshly cut blue spruce, Christmas light displays fill our hearts with the holiday spirit.

Since Black Friday, people are coming from near and far to check out the displays at Heritage Park, featuring the Minions, snowmen, reindeer and others.

"Who would've ever thought we'd get the crowd like we have? They're coming from 150 miles away! When we ask them where they're coming from, we're not trying to be nosy, we're trying to see where they're willing to drive to come and see us."

Dawn Arispe with the park says the display has received so much attention this year, traffic jams are a theme.

"So many people want to see santa, that it cause a traffic problem there too. We're working through it, but everybody seems to be happy about it. How can you go out and enjoy the holidays without getting out of your car now?"

The tour runs nightly through Christmas Eve from 6-8 p.m. Freewill donations are being accepted, with donations collected going to next year's display and other projects at the park.