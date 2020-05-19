Overnight homeless center to stay open through June in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The overnight Warming Center for the homeless at the Mayo Civic Center will remain in operation through June 30.

The Olmsted County House and Redevelopment Authority Board of Commissioners approved that continuation Tuesday. After June 30, operations will shift back to the Rochester Community Warming Center on 4th Street, across from the Government Center.

This move comes after the City of Rochester decided to keep the Day Center at the Mayo Civic Center open until into June as well.

If other shelter options reopen for the summer after closing due to the pandemic, the Warming Center will be closed for the season.

The Board of Commissioners also approved leases on 30 new housing opportunities for homeless people in Olmsted County. “Overall, the goal of this plan is to transition as many people from hotels and shelters to permanent housing solutions,” says Olmsted County HRA Director Dave Dunn.