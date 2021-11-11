Overnight fire under investigation in Hancock County

CRYSTAL LAKE, Iowa – An investigation is underway into an overnight fire in Hancock County.

The fire in Crystal Lake was reported around 12:15 am Thursday and the Crystal Lake Fire Department, West Hancock Ambulance Service, and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office went to the 100 block of East 2nd Street.

The Sheriff’s Office says more help was needed for the residential structure fire and the Britt Fire Department, Woden Fire Department, and the Forest City Fire Department responded to a call for mutual assistance.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.