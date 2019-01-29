Overnight fire destroys garage, damages house in Rochester

Rochester, MN -- The Rochester Fire Department was called to the 2200 block of 1st Ave. SW just after 10:30 p.m. Monday.

A detached garage with three cars inside was engulfed in flames when they arrived. The flames were so large, the fire spread to the backside of the house.

Fire Captain Paul Neumann says the garage is likely a total loss and the house has severe damage. The residents are displaced, but are being helped out by the American Red Cross.

One of the neighbors was worried about a dog that lived at the house, but it was able to escape unharmed.

Temperatures hovered around and below zero degrees during the fire, forcing firefighters to work in shifts. A number of off-duty firefighters were called in to help. Crews stayed on scene all night to put out hot spots.

No injuries were reported. No word yet on what caused it. The Fire Marshal is investigating.

Rochester Fire Dept. says $150,000 in damage was done.