ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities believe a blaze Sunday night occurred at an abandoned house.

Fire crews responded to 3015 Marion Rd. SE. just before midnight and found a house fully engulfed in flames.

Due to the intensity of the fire, the building was deemed unsafe to enter. Officials don't believe anyone was inside, but that information "could not be fully confirmed," officials said.

There were no first responders injured during the fire.