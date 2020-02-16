Overnight arrest of fugitive in Hancock County

KLEMME, Iowa – A central Iowa fugitive is nabbed in Hancock County.

Todd Levern Hambly, 39 of Goodell, was arrested around 2:51 am Sunday inside the Klemme Townmart in the 200 block of E. Main Street. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says there were outstanding warrants for Hambly for theft and burglary in Polk County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it was assisted in this arrest by the police departments in Britt and Garner, the sheriff’s offices in Emmet, Humboldt, Story, Cerro Gordo, Kossuth, and Wright counties, the Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group, and the Garner Ambulance Service.

Charges are now pending against Hambly in Hancock County.