Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Overnight arrest of fugitive in Hancock County

Todd Hambly
Todd Hambly

11 law enforcement agencies involved.

Posted: Feb 16, 2020 6:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KLEMME, Iowa – A central Iowa fugitive is nabbed in Hancock County.

Todd Levern Hambly, 39 of Goodell, was arrested around 2:51 am Sunday inside the Klemme Townmart in the 200 block of E. Main Street. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says there were outstanding warrants for Hambly for theft and burglary in Polk County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it was assisted in this arrest by the police departments in Britt and Garner, the sheriff’s offices in Emmet, Humboldt, Story, Cerro Gordo, Kossuth, and Wright counties, the Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group, and the Garner Ambulance Service.

Charges are now pending against Hambly in Hancock County.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
A wintry mess Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota section wrestling team finals

Image

Minnesota section wrestling team finals

Image

The CBD Centers opens in Rochester

Image

Rallying to support businesses after fire

Image

Sean Macaday 2/15

Image

Sean Weather 2/15

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part one

Image

Sean Weather 2/14 2

Image

Finding true love, can it be found by swiping right?

Community Events