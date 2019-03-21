Clear
One person in custody following pursuit through Rochester

The chase ended when the suspect crashed into a ditch.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 6:11 AM
Posted By: DeeDee Stiepan

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man is in custody after a short car chase through Rochester.

It started just before midnight Wednesday when a Minnesota State Trooper tried to pull over a pick-up truck on Hwy 52 near the 19th Street exit. That's when authorities say, the driver took off.

The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into a ditch off of Valleyhigh Rd. and 50th Ave. NW. According to the State Patrol, the driver was intoxicated. We are working to learn the name of the suspect, stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest.

