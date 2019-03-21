ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man is in custody after a short car chase through Rochester.
It started just before midnight Wednesday when a Minnesota State Trooper tried to pull over a pick-up truck on Hwy 52 near the 19th Street exit. That's when authorities say, the driver took off.
The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into a ditch off of Valleyhigh Rd. and 50th Ave. NW. According to the State Patrol, the driver was intoxicated. We are working to learn the name of the suspect, stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest.
Related Content
- One person in custody following pursuit through Rochester
- Rochester fugitive back in custody
- Chatfield man arrested after dangerous Rochester pursuit
- Trial set in destructive Rochester pursuit
- Pursuit end in Rochester with man being tased, arrested
- UPDATE: One person stabbed in southeast Rochester
- UPDATE: Police pursuit exceeds 100mph from MN to IA, man in custody
- UPDATE: Armed robbery suspect in custody in Rochester
- Wanted man taken into custody at Rochester grocery store
- One person dead after shots fired in NW Rochester
Scroll for more content...