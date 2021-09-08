Overland Elementary celebrates opening with ribbon cutting ceremony

Overland Elementary celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a self-guided tour of the facility on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Local leaders attended the ribbon-cutting event, which included Minnesota State Senator Carla Nelson, members of the Rochester Public School Board and Rochester Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel.

The new school is a dual-level facility, with giant bay windows, gender-neutral bathrooms and a copper exterior that shines in the sun.

Overland Elementary Principal Jared Groehler said students have given positive feedback on the new school.

"We have now finished four days of school and our students have just loved being in the big beautiful new building. The wide-open windows and the natural light that is coming into beautiful new spaces. it has been a great start to the year," Groehler said.

Groehler also said the new school has an occupancy of 720 students but that Overland currently has 475 enrolled.

The new Overland Elementary has over 50 classrooms.