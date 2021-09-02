Overland Elementary School celebrates first day of school!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's Overland Elementary School opened its doors to students for the first time today.

Students, teachers, and parents lined the Overland sidewalks this morning eager to start the 2021-2022 school year.

As the school year begins, some parents share both excitement and hesitation as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread.

"The delta is scary," said Rochester Resident Nasiveh Farahani. "I think everyone is scared. I don't know what happens but being at home for a year - for a kid - is so much, so much. Emotionally and socially they need it. So, let's see what happens."

Last Thursday, Rochester Public School released an in-depth plan to address the pandemic.

Face coverings are required in all RPS schools - and Overland is no exception.

As RPS continues to monitor the effects of the virus, the smiles and excitement of the students do no seem to be going anywhere.

"We are really happy with Overland Park," said Farahani. "You know it's beautiful and the staff is great."