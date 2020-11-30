Overhead road messages displaying COVID-19 awareness signs

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Your eyes might have caught an electronic message sign advising of a traffic incident, construction zone or changing weather conditions while driving down the highway. With the pandemic in full force, the signs are now displaying messages advising drivers of the current health situation.

Iowa DOT began featuring COVID-19 related messages on these signs back in March, in addition to featuring accident and weather related messages. After being off for a few months this past summer, the signs, which can be found across the state, began featuring the messages again over a week ago after cases began to spike.

Pete Hjelmstad with Iowa DOT says the agency is willing to help in the efforts, as the pandemic is a public safety issue, much like traffic safety.

"If we can use our message boards to get some points across, and make people think about the wise decisions about wearing a mask, social distancing, keeping groups small, we're happy to help with the message boards."

A group with the DOT comes up with the short, sometimes rhyming and humorous, messages weekly, and are featured during their 'Message Mondays.' The messages must fit within three lines, with 18 characters allowed per line.

"Creativity is a big part of it. We really want to get people's attention. The big thing is to bring awareness and promote responsibility."

Hjelmstad says the messages will run daily, and the signs will continue to feature messages regarding weather conditions, construction and traffic incidents, if needed.