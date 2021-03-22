Over two years after $16,000 purse theft, Rochester man pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is finally pleading guilty over two and a half years after a pricey purse robbery.

Ron Williams Burks II, 22 of Rochester, has entered a guilty plea to fifth-degree assault. A charge of first-degree aggravated robbery will likely be dismissed when Burks is sentenced on June 1.



Thaddeus Merritt

Burks was arrested in August 2018 after Rochester police said he attacked a 16-year-old male and stole a $16,000 Louis Vuitton bag.

Another man, Thaddeus Maurice Merritt, was charged with aiding an offender. Police say Merritt drove Burks to the scene of the crime and lied to investigators about the robbery. Merritt, 22 of Las Vegas, Nevada, pleaded guilty in February 2020 and was sentenced to time served.