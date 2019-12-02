Clear

Over two dozen Austin nonprofits awarded funding

'This is people giving to people...'

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 1:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. - $27,000 is being given to 26 community nonprofits in Austin.

The money is from the Austin Area Foundation (AAF).

“This is people giving to people and AAF invests in our local students and nonprofits, supporting our community’s promising opportunities, and meeting some of our community’s pressing needs,” says Jeff Baldus, the community foundation’s executive director.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Nice week expected
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Needing a co-signer

Image

Cyber Monday Shopping tips

Image

Protecting your packages from porch pirates

Image

Seans Weather 12/2

Image

Group raising funds for dog park

Image

Homeless for the Holidays

Image

Organizers answer questions about statewide cycling events

Image

Traffic update from Chris Nelson 12/1

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/1

Image

Mohawk alumni pay tribute to the 'Old Barn'

Community Events