Over two dozen Austin nonprofits awarded funding

AUSTIN, Minn. - $27,000 is being given to 26 community nonprofits in Austin.
The money is from the Austin Area Foundation (AAF).
“This is people giving to people and AAF invests in our local students and nonprofits, supporting our community’s promising opportunities, and meeting some of our community’s pressing needs,” says Jeff Baldus, the community foundation’s executive director.
