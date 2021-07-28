Over three years after arrest, guilty plea in Chickasaw County sex abuse case

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – Over three and ½ years after his arrest, a North Iowa man accused of child sex abuse is pleading guilty.

Williams Dooly, 41 of Nashua, was charged in November 2017 with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Investigators said Dooly abused three children all under the age of eight, threatened one of the children with a gun, and ordered the child not to tell anyone about the abuse.

Dooly pleaded not guilty but after his trial was rescheduled eight times, he finally agreed to plead guilty to the reduced charges of three counts of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Dooly’s sentencing is set for September 21 in Chickasaw County District Court.