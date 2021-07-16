Over a year after pleading guilty, Rochester man sentenced for drug possession

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A long-delayed sentencing results in probation for a Rochester man.

Wayne William Moore, 54 of Rochester, was arrested on March 2, 2020, after police officers driving on North Broadway Avenue stopped Moore and said he was found with 14 grams of methamphetamine, 88 pills of lorazepam, and other medications that didn’t belong to him.

On July 31, 2020, Moore entered a guilty plea to one count of third-degree drug possession. After almost a year's wait, he was sentenced Friday to 20 years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community work service.