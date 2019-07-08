Clear

Over a week after flooding, one man is left still picking up the pieces

One Oronoco man is still picking up the pieces even a week after the flooding.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ORONOCO, Minn.- Brandon Evans is a Luther, he has a passion for fixing string instruments and watching them come to life. “The biggest reward for me is being able to go watch a band play after working on their instruments.”

But his career came to a screeching halt when he noticed the flood waters climbing up his yard. Soon he found himself knee deep in water standing in his basement.

Nearly all of his tools used to fix instruments were ruined, causing him to question if he’d still be able to do what he loves.

But the music community created a GoFundMe Page to raise money for Evans Guitar Repair, and help out with whatever they can. Evans says the support has been overwhelming and reassuring. “Seeing the support and everyone who has donated to the GoFundMe and everyone who has contacted us and let us know, I can't just quit.”

There will also be a show on July 28th at Pure Rock Studios to benefit Evans Guitar Repair.

