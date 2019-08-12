Over a dozen dead animals found in Sumner garage

SUMNER, Iowa – Criminal charges are pending after authorities find 15 dead cats and dogs in a garage.

The Sumner Police Department, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, the Humane Society of America, and Last Hope Animal Rescue searched a home in the 600 block of E. 1st Street on Saturday afternoon. Police say they had received multiple reports of concern about the condition of animals living in the residence and the unattached garage.

Sumner police say poor living conditions were found along with 15 dead animals. Another 13 cats and dogs were surrendered by the owners to Last Hope Animal Shelter for emergency medical care.

Police say this is an ongoing criminal investigation.