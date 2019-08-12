SUMNER, Iowa – Criminal charges are pending after authorities find 15 dead cats and dogs in a garage.
The Sumner Police Department, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, the Humane Society of America, and Last Hope Animal Rescue searched a home in the 600 block of E. 1st Street on Saturday afternoon. Police say they had received multiple reports of concern about the condition of animals living in the residence and the unattached garage.
Sumner police say poor living conditions were found along with 15 dead animals. Another 13 cats and dogs were surrendered by the owners to Last Hope Animal Shelter for emergency medical care.
Police say this is an ongoing criminal investigation.
Related Content
- Over a dozen dead animals found in Sumner garage
- Minnesota Health Commissioner visits Sumner Elementary
- 7 animals rescued from Iowa property; 1 steer found dead
- Rochester garage burglar sentenced
- Garage fire in West Concord
- Garage fire in Mason City
- Flames destroy Albert Lea garage
- Missing Marshalltown teen found dead
- 2 in Iowa charged after around 700 living and dead animals found in home with children
- Sheriff: 2 horses found dead in animal neglect case in SE Minnesota
Scroll for more content...