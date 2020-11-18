Over a dozen catalytic converters have been reported stolen in Rochester in just two weeks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department said they're seeing an uptick in cars getting broken into, but the thieves aren't just after the things inside your car, it includes underneath it too. RPD has reported 21 catalytic converters cut out and stolen from vehicles since November 1st. A catalytic converter is located underneath your vehicle just behind the engine and it's responsible for controlling harmful emissions from your vehicle. It can take someone just 2 minutes to cut it.

Patrick Shumaker lives in northwest Rochester and he said this happened to his car right outside in his apartment parking lot. He explained 2 weeks ago, he had work done on his car and once it was fixed, it sat in the parking lot over the weekend. Around 6 Monday night, he started his car and it made a loud noise. That's how you know the catalytic converter is missing. "Then come to find out, we looked across the parking lot and see other cars being towed. Apparently here in northwest Rochester and probably the whole city, there's a rash of catalytic converters being stolen out of people's cars," said Shumaker. "Typically, you're looking at $1,000 to repair that and replace that. It's just taking food off people's tables at this hard time for people. It's just so sad that these guys would, or people, are driving around looking for targets and profiting off making people miserable during this epidemic or pandemic and the times we're having that somebody would do that."

The Rochester Police Department said Honda Odysseys and Toyota Prius' are being reported the most. If you're able to, park your car in a garage or in a well lit area outside. You can even take it a step further and put a camera on your vehicle to keep an eye on it at all times. If the catalytic converter has been stolen from your vehicle, you're urged to contact the Rochester Police Department. The replacement can cost you anywhere from a couple hundred dollars up to a thousand.