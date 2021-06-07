Over $92,000 raised by Dancing for the Dream

MASON CITY, Iowa – The 2021 Dancing for the Dream event raised over $92,000 for 43 North Iowa’s work helping people with disabilities.

“Our sponsors stuck with us from last year through this year, even amongst all the uncertainty,” says Executive Director John Derryberry. “We believe that is because our mission of helping people find their way is central to their community support.”

Among the night’s winners:

Terri Cosselman, Managing Partner of Apple Valley Assisted Living and her son Damian Beard, Wells Fargo (DSM), raised the most funds to win the crystal ball trophy.

Best Country Song and Dance – Diane Arndt, Patrick Storby and Kelby Schultz

Best Dance in a Costume – Thriller with Pattie Lathrop and Kristy Emerson

Best Flirty Skit in a Dance – David and Laura Bernemann

Best Throwback Performance – Sam Crosser with Mary Jane Porter as Carol Burnett

Best Dance from a Movie – Anne Hanson and John Derryberry – Blues Brothers

Best Disco and Dance Crew – Terri Cosselman and Damian Beard and the Appley Valley Dancers

Former 43 North Iowa Executive Director Sherry Becker was the honored guest of the night.

“Over the last six months, there isn't a day that goes by where a community member, a staff member, or a client hasn't reminded all of us at 43 North Iowa how Sherry made them feel,” says Derryberry. “They Felt included, cared for, empowered, able to grow free from judgment, and most importantly, felt they could dream, and if they work hard enough, maybe see those dreams come true.”

Sherry Becker in front of The Surf in Clear Lake.