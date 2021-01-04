Over 78,000 Minnesotans have received COVID-19 vaccinations

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota has now received enough COVID-19 vaccine for all of the state’s high priority health care workers.

Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcom says the vaccine has arrived at larger hospitals and is in the process of being distributed to smaller medical centers around the state. Malcom says it could take several more weeks for all high priority health care workers to get their coronavirus shots.

So far, state health officials say Minnesota has administered 78,402 COVID-19 vaccinations with an additional number of federal agencies and long term care facilities also vaccinating people.

Malcolm says coronavirus trends in the state have been improving the last several weeks but those numbers are in flux and the impact of the Christmas/New Year’s holidays will be seen over the next month.