Hundreds of pounds of medication collected at take back location

ROCHESTER, Minn- One by one people stops by the Gonda building to drop off their prescription medications.

Kenley Schmidt was one of 600 people who came out on Saturday.

"We heard about this and thought this was a great opportunity to empty the cabinets a little bit," Schmidt said.

Every day, more than 130 people in the United States die after overdosing on the opioids that's according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Robalee Wanderman is in her third year of residency she says opioid crisis is what motivated her to participate in Saturday’s drop off.

"A very common thing that we see is that people will come in for a short procedure they will be prescribed a short course of opioid medication and for one reason or another they just aren't able to stop taking those medications," Wanderman said.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says this event is just one way they are fighting the opioid crisis. He added it’s not just patients that are miss using the prescribed medications-sometimes the medications find themselves in the hands of family members.

" People taking them from peoples home they may not take the whole bottle because people would be suspicious,” Torgerson said. “ So they might take three, four five pills or half the bottle or something like that "

A little of 500 pounds were collected. If you did not get a chance to make a drop off you can do so at your local sheriff's office at their drop off box.