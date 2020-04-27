Over 500 masks donated in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Governor Walz’ weeklong “Homemade Mask Drive” ended the Austin Fire Department receiving 634 homemade masks from community members.

The Fire Department says the masks will be given to workers and residents of Austin congregate living facilities to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Other fire departments in Mower County also reported receiving numerous mask donations.

The Austin Fire Department issued a statement that ”These priceless donations are greatly appreciated and will assist with flattening the curve of Covid-19. When a community comes together great things happen.”