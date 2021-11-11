Over $400,000 going to SE Minnesota arts groups

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) is awarding $419,420 to 54 organizations in 11 counties.
Receiving funding is:
Dodge County
Mantorville Art Guild received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Maintenance & Facilities.
Fillmore County
Chatfield Brass Band received a $4,660 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Chatfield Music in the Park Summer Concerts.
Friends of Peterson received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Gammel Dag - A Scandinavian Midsummer Celebration.
Freeborn County
Freeborn County Arts Initiative received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Maintenance & Facilities.
Goodhue County
Red Wing Arts received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Poet Artist Collaboration 2022.
Houston County
Chamber Music Live received a $5,000 Programming Grant grant for A Chamber Music Festival, and a $5,000 General Operating support grant for Staffing & Salaries.
Lanesboro Barn Dance received a $3,690 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for 2022 Dance Series.
Southeast Minnesota Bluegrass Association received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for May 2022 Bluegrass Music Festival, and a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Administrative Expenses.
Ye Olde Opera House received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Administrative Expenses.
Mower County
Austin Area Arts received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Introducing Aerosol Arts to Rural Audiences, and a $1,500 Arts Management Training grant for Intercultural Diversity Inventory Training.
Austin Community Band received a $5,000 Programming Grant grant for Summer Concerts in the Park.
Austin Culture & Arts Commission received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Live Music at the Cedar River Farmer's Market.
Austin Symphony Orchestra received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Administrative Expenses.
Summerset Community Theatre received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Mary Rocks Again - Season 54.
Olmsted County
Art on the Ave received a $5,000 Programming Grant grant for Art on the Ave 2022.
Children's Dance Theatre received a $5,000 Programming Grant grant for Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries, and a $75 Arts Management Training grant for Workshop on Generating Earned Income for Nonprofits.
Music Lessons for All received an $8,160 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Sponsoring 7 Students for Piano Lessons.
Rochester Art Center received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Utica Queen Programming.
Rochester Chamber Music Society received a $5,000 Programming Grant grant for Three Concerts by RCMS.
Rochester Civic Music received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for 2022 Global Music Mini-Residencies.
Rochester Civic Theatre Company received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Season Support 2022.
Rochester Male Chorus received a $5,000 Programming Grant grant for Spring Patriotic Concert.
Rochester Music Guild received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for RMG's 57th Scholarship Competition, and a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Administrative Expenses.
Rochester Repertory Theatre Company received a $5,000 Programming Grant grant for Production of Play "Silent Sky".
Rochester Symphony received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Chamber Music Outreach Series.
Rochester Vidhyalaya received a $5,000 Programming Grant grant for Promoting India's Arts & Artists in SEMN Schools.
Rochesterfest received a $5,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Rochesterfest - Rochester Symphony Orchestra.
Shorewood Senior Campus received a $5,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Interactive Arts for Seniors.
Sing Out Loud received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Youth Choral Arts Community Outreach Program, and a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.
Southeastern Minnesota Poets received a $3,750 Programming Grant grant for Bright Light Stories in the Night.
Southeastern Minnesota Suzuki Association received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Facilities & Staffing.
That Theatre Company received a $5,000 Programming Grant grant for Small Scale Professional Level Micro Theatre.
Rice County
Faribault Parks & Recreation received a $5,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Faribault Concerts in the Park series.
I Cantanti Chamber Choirs received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Facilities & Staffing.
Northfield Arts Guild received a $9,925 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Focused Arts Learning, Home School/After School.
Paradise Center for the Arts received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Marquee Children's Theatre.
Vintage Band Festival received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Festival July 2022.
Steele County
The Merlin Players received a $4,000 Programming Grant grant for Production of the Musical "La Cage Aux Folles".
Wabasha County
Lake City Area Arts received a $3,660 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Poetry and Creative Writing Workshops, and a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Administrative Expenses.
Winona County
Bluff Country Studio Art Tour received a $5,000 Programming Grant grant for 2022 Bluff Country Studio Art Tour.
Frozen River Film Festival received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.
Great River Shakespeare Festival received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Community Engagement Theatre Project.
Mid West Music Fest received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for MWMF Programming 2022, and a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Administrative Expenses.
River Arts Alliance received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.
Theatre do Mississippi received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Mystery at the Lodge.