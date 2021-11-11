Over $400,000 going to SE Minnesota arts groups

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) is awarding $419,420 to 54 organizations in 11 counties.

Receiving funding is:

Dodge County

Mantorville Art Guild received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Maintenance & Facilities.

Fillmore County

Chatfield Brass Band received a $4,660 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Chatfield Music in the Park Summer Concerts.

Friends of Peterson received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Gammel Dag - A Scandinavian Midsummer Celebration.

Freeborn County

Freeborn County Arts Initiative received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Maintenance & Facilities.

Goodhue County

Red Wing Arts received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Poet Artist Collaboration 2022.

Houston County

Chamber Music Live received a $5,000 Programming Grant grant for A Chamber Music Festival, and a $5,000 General Operating support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Lanesboro Barn Dance received a $3,690 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for 2022 Dance Series.

Southeast Minnesota Bluegrass Association received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for May 2022 Bluegrass Music Festival, and a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Administrative Expenses.

Ye Olde Opera House received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Administrative Expenses.

Mower County

Austin Area Arts received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Introducing Aerosol Arts to Rural Audiences, and a $1,500 Arts Management Training grant for Intercultural Diversity Inventory Training.

Austin Community Band received a $5,000 Programming Grant grant for Summer Concerts in the Park.

Austin Culture & Arts Commission received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Live Music at the Cedar River Farmer's Market.

Austin Symphony Orchestra received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Administrative Expenses.

Summerset Community Theatre received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Mary Rocks Again - Season 54.

Olmsted County

Art on the Ave received a $5,000 Programming Grant grant for Art on the Ave 2022.

Children's Dance Theatre received a $5,000 Programming Grant grant for Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries, and a $75 Arts Management Training grant for Workshop on Generating Earned Income for Nonprofits.

Music Lessons for All received an $8,160 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Sponsoring 7 Students for Piano Lessons.

Rochester Art Center received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Utica Queen Programming.

Rochester Chamber Music Society received a $5,000 Programming Grant grant for Three Concerts by RCMS.

Rochester Civic Music received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for 2022 Global Music Mini-Residencies.

Rochester Civic Theatre Company received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Season Support 2022.

Rochester Male Chorus received a $5,000 Programming Grant grant for Spring Patriotic Concert.

Rochester Music Guild received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for RMG's 57th Scholarship Competition, and a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Administrative Expenses.

Rochester Repertory Theatre Company received a $5,000 Programming Grant grant for Production of Play "Silent Sky".

Rochester Symphony received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Chamber Music Outreach Series.

Rochester Vidhyalaya received a $5,000 Programming Grant grant for Promoting India's Arts & Artists in SEMN Schools.

Rochesterfest received a $5,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Rochesterfest - Rochester Symphony Orchestra.

Shorewood Senior Campus received a $5,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Interactive Arts for Seniors.

Sing Out Loud received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Youth Choral Arts Community Outreach Program, and a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Southeastern Minnesota Poets received a $3,750 Programming Grant grant for Bright Light Stories in the Night.

Southeastern Minnesota Suzuki Association received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Facilities & Staffing.

That Theatre Company received a $5,000 Programming Grant grant for Small Scale Professional Level Micro Theatre.

Rice County

Faribault Parks & Recreation received a $5,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Faribault Concerts in the Park series.

I Cantanti Chamber Choirs received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Facilities & Staffing.

Northfield Arts Guild received a $9,925 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Focused Arts Learning, Home School/After School.

Paradise Center for the Arts received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Marquee Children's Theatre.

Vintage Band Festival received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Festival July 2022.

Steele County

The Merlin Players received a $4,000 Programming Grant grant for Production of the Musical "La Cage Aux Folles".

Wabasha County

Lake City Area Arts received a $3,660 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Poetry and Creative Writing Workshops, and a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Administrative Expenses.

Winona County

Bluff Country Studio Art Tour received a $5,000 Programming Grant grant for 2022 Bluff Country Studio Art Tour.

Frozen River Film Festival received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Great River Shakespeare Festival received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Community Engagement Theatre Project.

Mid West Music Fest received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for MWMF Programming 2022, and a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Administrative Expenses.

River Arts Alliance received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Theatre do Mississippi received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Mystery at the Lodge.