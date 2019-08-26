Over 300 Corvettes parade through Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn- More than 300 corvettes made their way to Albert Lea today. This is apart of the corvette caravan

Steven Guentgner is a corvette lover. He owns a 99 corvette. He says he doesn't have a favorite year but a favorite model and that's a c- 5. He shares why he loves the brand so much.

"I got into corvettes about 12 years ago,” said Guentgner. “ You can get a nice corvette for under $100,000. They are a true American sports car.”

The corvette caravan is on their way to the National Corvette Museum in Kentucky.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the National Corvette Museum's annual celebration right runs from August 28 -31 in Bowling Green, KY. Over 10,000 Corvettes and their owners are expected to make the journey to the museum