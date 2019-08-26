Clear

Over 300 Corvettes parade through Albert Lea

The corvette caravan is on their way to the National Corvette Museum in Kentucky.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 7:10 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ALBERT LEA, Minn- More than 300 corvettes made their way to Albert Lea today. This is apart of the corvette caravan
Steven Guentgner is a corvette lover. He owns a 99 corvette. He says he doesn't have a favorite year but a favorite model and that's a c- 5. He shares why he loves the brand so much.

"I got into corvettes about 12 years ago,” said Guentgner. “ You can get a nice corvette for under $100,000. They are a true American sports car.”

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the National Corvette Museum's annual celebration right runs from August 28 -31 in Bowling Green, KY. Over 10,000 Corvettes and their owners are expected to make the journey to the museum

