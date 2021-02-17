Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Over 30 dead, rolling blackouts continue as winter batters much of U.S.

People wait in line to fill propane tanks Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Customers waited over an hour in the freezing rain to fill their tanks. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a
People wait in line to fill propane tanks Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Customers waited over an hour in the freezing rain to fill their tanks. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a

Over 3 million still without power by midday Wednesday.

Posted: Feb 17, 2021 7:09 PM
Updated: Feb 17, 2021 7:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Millions of Americans endured another frigid day without electricity or heat in the aftermath of a deadly winter storm as utility crews raced to restore power before another blast of snow and ice sowed more chaos in places least equipped to deal with it.

Nearly 3.4 million customers around the U.S. were still without electricity, and some also lost water service. Texas officials ordered 7 million people — a quarter of the population of the nation's second-largest state — to boil tap water before drinking it following days of record low temperatures that damaged infrastructure and froze pipes.

The latest storm front was certain to complicate recovery efforts, especially in states that are unaccustomed to such weather — parts of Texas, Arkansas and the Lower Mississippi Valley.

“There’s really no letup to some of the misery people are feeling across that area,” said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster with the National Weather Service, referring to Texas.

The system was forecast to move into the Northeast on Thursday. More than 100 million people live in areas covered by some type of winter weather warning, watch or advisory, the weather service said.

This week's extreme weather has been blamed for the deaths of more than 30 people, some of whom perished while struggling to keep warm inside their homes. In the Houston area, one family succumbed to carbon monoxide from car exhaust in their garage. Another family died while using a fireplace to keep warm.

Weather-related outages have been particularly stubborn in Oregon, where some customers have been without power for almost a week.

The worst U.S. outages by far have been in Texas, where 3 million homes and businesses remained without power as of midday Wednesday. More than 200,000 additional customers were in the dark in four Appalachian states, and nearly that many in the Pacific Northwest, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility outage reports.

The president of the Texas power grid manager, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said he hoped many customers would see at least partial service restored by later Wednesday or Thursday.

Dashawn Walker, 33, was thrilled to find the power back on in his Dallas apartment. He stayed at a suburban hotel Tuesday night after being without power since Sunday, but said he was charged $474 for one night.

“It’s crazy,” Walker said. “I mean why would y’all go up on the hotels in the middle of a crisis?"

Water pressure has fallen across the state because lines have frozen, and many residents are leaving faucets dripping in hopes of preventing pipes from freezing, said Toby Baker, executive director of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urged residents to shut off water to their homes, if possible, to prevent more busted pipes and preserve pressure in municipal systems.

The outages in and around Portland, Oregon, affected nearly 150,000 customers nearly a week after a massive snow and ice storm toppled many trees and took out hundreds of miles of power lines.

The damage to the power system was the worst in 40 years, said Maria Pope, CEO of Portland General Electric. At the peak of the storm, more than 350,000 customers in the Portland area were in the dark.

“These are the most dangerous conditions we’ve ever seen in the history of PGE,” said Dale Goodman, director of utility operations, who declined to predict when all customers would have power restored.

Utilities from Minnesota to Texas implemented rolling blackouts to ease the burden on strained power grids. The Southwest Power Pool, a group of utilities covering 14 states, said the blackouts were “a last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole.”

The weather also disrupted water systems in several Southern cities, including in New Orleans and Shreveport, Louisiana, where city fire trucks delivered water to several hospitals, and bottled water was being brought in for patients and staff, Shreveport television station KSLA reported.

Power was cut to a New Orleans facility that pumps drinking water from the Mississippi River. A spokeswoman for the Sewerage and Water Board said on-site generators were used until electricity was restored.

In the southwest Louisiana city of Lake Charles, Mayor Nic Hunter said Wednesday that water reserves remained low and local hospitals were faced with the possibility they might have to transfer patients to other areas.

Travel remains ill-advised in much of the United States, with roadways treacherous and thousands of flights canceled. Many school systems delayed or canceled face-to-face classes. But staying home carried risks too in places without power.

Authorities said a fire that killed three young children and their grandmother in the Houston area likely was caused by the fireplace they were using to keep warm. In Oregon, authorities confirmed Tuesday that four people died in the Portland area of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The crisis also produced stories of kindness.

In Clinton, Mississippi, Army veteran Evelyn Fletcher has been cooking and delivering meals to sidelined truck drivers, travelers and people staying at hotels after losing power at home.

“They’re stranded, they’re isolated — people are in need of support right now,” Fletcher said.

On Monday, Fletcher made 85 meals. On Tuesday, she made 30 plates, while a local restaurant, T’Beaux’s Crawfish and Catering, cooked 75 plates of shrimp and gumbo that she and other volunteers delivered. And on Wednesday, Fletcher was cooking a pot of turkey noodle soup, hoping to deliver another 70 meals.

“People are worried about more snow,” she said. “We are going to keep people fed and keep them feeling hopeful.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474621

Reported Deaths: 6448
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin984861569
Ramsey42257788
Dakota35227378
Anoka32638380
Washington21554249
Stearns18540199
St. Louis14541261
Scott12898104
Wright12247113
Olmsted1152684
Sherburne858773
Carver741240
Clay674684
Rice659887
Blue Earth574534
Kandiyohi572574
Crow Wing510580
Chisago485244
Otter Tail474270
Benton438490
Winona410448
Mower395030
Douglas387168
Nobles382147
Goodhue378665
Polk337962
McLeod334649
Beltrami329548
Morrison318846
Lyon310743
Itasca302245
Becker301141
Isanti300049
Carlton296143
Steele294911
Pine277016
Freeborn272223
Nicollet245940
Todd239030
Brown235737
Le Sueur227820
Mille Lacs222846
Cass214824
Meeker204333
Waseca203917
Wabasha18393
Martin182827
Roseau172417
Hubbard158739
Houston154914
Dodge14924
Renville145240
Redwood144927
Fillmore13528
Chippewa135035
Cottonwood132820
Wadena126519
Faribault118516
Pennington116416
Aitkin115233
Rock114812
Sibley11409
Watonwan11268
Kanabec105119
Pipestone99924
Yellow Medicine96617
Murray9358
Jackson91010
Swift86918
Pope7805
Marshall74815
Stevens7248
Clearwater70614
Lake70617
Lac qui Parle67416
Wilkin65710
Koochiching61511
Lincoln5002
Big Stone4973
Grant4688
Norman4328
Mahnomen4307
Unassigned42868
Kittson39521
Red Lake3394
Traverse2985
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 328547

Reported Deaths: 5205
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk50260527
Linn19149305
Scott16795197
Black Hawk14722277
Woodbury13511207
Johnson1286368
Dubuque12153189
Dallas985286
Pottawattamie9627140
Story931843
Warren496569
Cerro Gordo493279
Clinton488280
Webster486383
Sioux470867
Marshall455170
Des Moines417455
Muscatine411887
Buena Vista404736
Wapello3825105
Jasper364765
Plymouth361876
Lee347050
Marion332966
Jones283054
Henry277135
Carroll262947
Bremer262153
Crawford245935
Boone236628
Washington235841
Benton230153
Mahaska211544
Jackson207337
Tama198163
Dickinson198038
Kossuth193254
Delaware183938
Clay181625
Winneshiek176426
Fayette175131
Buchanan172526
Hamilton171238
Wright171031
Hardin165434
Harrison164968
Page164317
Cedar163621
Clayton158753
Butler156430
Floyd146238
Mills145920
Poweshiek145429
Lyon143040
Cherokee142835
Allamakee138041
Madison137317
Hancock136127
Iowa135523
Grundy128830
Winnebago127330
Calhoun12709
Jefferson126631
Cass123847
Appanoose119846
Louisa119641
Mitchell118640
Chickasaw117613
Union116931
Sac115717
Emmet113539
Shelby113132
Humboldt111522
Franklin108119
Guthrie107228
Palo Alto98519
Howard96620
Montgomery95436
Clarke91320
Keokuk90029
Unassigned8920
Monroe87227
Pocahontas80418
Ida80032
Adair78025
Monona75323
Davis74623
Greene72210
Lucas69119
Osceola66314
Worth6484
Taylor62811
Decatur5448
Fremont5429
Van Buren53317
Ringgold49316
Audubon4639
Wayne44021
Adams3173
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: 8°
Mason City
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -2°
Warming up into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester City Council rejects charter changes

Image

Preventing ice dam damage from Winter warm-up

Image

Rochester City Council denies charter changes

Image

West Concord makes plea for ice skate donations

Image

Congresswoman Hinson Iowa Tour

Image

Contesting Walz's emergency powers

Image

Vaccine shipment delays

Image

PPP for Rural Hospitals

Image

Mayo and sustainability

Image

Ash Wednesday changes

Community Events