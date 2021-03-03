Over 25% of Olmsted County residents have gotten a COVID shot

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over a quarter of Olmsted County residents have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) says as of Tuesday, 27.9% of the county’s population has received at least one coronavirus shot and 20.2% have gotten both. That makes Olmsted County of the top five counties in Minnesota with the highest vaccination percentage.

As of last Friday, OCPHS says 79.4% of school employees in the county have been offered their first dose of COVID vaccine and predicts all Rochester Public Schools employees will have been offered their first shot by the end this Friday.

OCPHS says 59.9% of Olmsted County residents 65 and older have gotten at least one dose of COVID vaccine through their medical provider or one of the state-run clinics.