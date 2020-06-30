Over $24,000 reported missing in Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock school district

DES MOINES, Iowa – The State Auditor’s Office has issued a report on $24,000 in misappropriated funds in the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Community School District.

The report says former Special Education Instructor Deb Kadera was responsible for $18,086.94 in undeposited collections, $3,783.77 in improper payments, and $3,162.75 in unsupported payments. These financial irregularities happened between May 2009 and January 2019 when Kadera was responsible for the money in the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) and the school district’s Junior class account.

State Auditor Rob Sand says the $18,000 in undeposited funds included money raise through Scholastic Book Fairs, General Mills Box Tops collections, and other PTO fundraisers. The report states the $3,700 in improper payments includes $2,405 transferred into Kadera’s personal bank accounts. Sand says it is not possible to determine if any additional money went missing or was misspent because proper records of transactions were not kept.

Sand says Kadera did take $6,220.79 from her accounts and deposited it into the PTO account in January 2019. The report says Kadera made a written statement it was done to pay back money she and her husband had taken from the PTO account.

According to the state report, this matter first came to light when the school district’s business manager asked Kadera why no cash had been submitted to the business office for a recent Junior class fundraiser. At the same time, a former PTO member says she was contacted by the bank about the PTO accounts being overdrawn and informed the school district.

The report says Kadera began working for the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock school district in August 2009 and was placed on paid administrative leave after these financial irregularities were discovered. Kadera later resigned.

A copy of the State Auditor’s report has been given to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, the Floyd County Attorney’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

To view the entire report, click here.