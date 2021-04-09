Over 23,000 speeding tickets given in Minnesota during February and March

ROCHESTER, Minn, - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says law enforcement officers across the state gave out more than 23,000 speeding tickets during February and March.

Over the past two months, the agency says it has been conducting an extra statewide speeding enforcement campaign aimed at curbing dangerous driving after a "significant increase in speed-related incidents and traffic fatalities in 2020."

Of the 23,052 speeding citations, 759 were given to drivers going 20 mph or more above the speed limit in 30 mph zones, including one traveling at 83 mph.

State patrol in the Rochester district cited more than 1,700 speeders, the second highest number of all districts. One driver in the district was clocked at 135 mph, the top speed recorded in the state during the campaign.

Law enforcement says overall, they're seeing an increase in both speeders and the speeds at which drivers are traveling, and they need your help to save lives.

"It's not something that we're going to enforce our way out of," said Lt. Gordon Shank of the Minnesota State Patrol. "We need people to join in with us and go those speeds, go less than the speed limit if conditions dictate that. But I just think it needs to be a group effort. And it is an issue that we're seeing across the state as troopers."

Lt. Shank tells KIMT shutdown measures may have contributed to an increase in speeds, but the trend is continuing upward.

"As traffic volume increases more, we're still seeing people that are taking those risks. And we believe people, they're just taking more risks. Why? We're not really sure, but we do know that people are increasing their speeds, they're more likely to take those risks, and are driving faster."

The DPS says Minnesota is already outpacing 2020 in speed-related fatalities. The agency says so far there have been 35 speed-related deaths across the state in 2021, compared to 19 at this time last year.

Officials add law enforcement will continue extra speed enforcement through the summer.