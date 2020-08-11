Over 200,000 still without power in Iowa after Monday's storm

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – Over 200,000 remain without power in Iowa after Monday’s derecho storm blasted its way across the state.

Alliant Energy says as of 7:30 am Tuesday, 211,013 of its customers in Iowa had not electricity as crews continue repair work. To check the company’s outage map for the latest numbers, click here.

Storm damage is reportedly extensive in Des Moines, Marshalltown, and Cedar Rapids as wind speeds like a hurricane ripped through the state. To see the DOT map of road closures, click here.

The storm hit eastern Nebraska, Iowa, and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois and officials say it may go down as one of the worst weather events to hit the U.S. in 2020.

Experts say a derecho is not quite a hurricane. It has no eye and its winds come across in a line. But the damage it is likely to do spread over such a large area is more like an inland hurricane than a quick more powerful tornado.

Photos courtesy of Kristy Gaines.