Over $200,000 in CARES money goes to North Iowa cultural groups

DES MOINES, Iowa – 15 North Iowa grant recipients are sharing in $7 million awarded to cultural organizations and artists around the state.

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs says (DCA) the money comes from the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and they received more than 550 requests for over $36 million in funding.

“The Iowa Arts and Culture Recovery Program stabilizes a vital part of Iowa’s economy by helping our arts and cultural sector build a much-needed funding bridge for a stronger recovery,” says Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer. “We are so grateful to Governor Reynolds for her steadfast support of Iowa’s creative and cultural workforce. These grants provide relief for thousands of Iowans whose jobs and livelihoods have been impacted this year.”

DCA says according to data provided by grant applicants, cultural and art organizations have lost a combined $46.4 million in income since the pandemic began. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis says in a typical year, Iowa’s creative sector accounts for 2.3 percent of the state’s economy and employs more than 42,000 Iowans.

For a full list of grant recipients, click here. North Iowa grant recipients include:

- Charles H. MacNider Museum, Mason City $10,000

- North Iowa Band Festival, Mason City $7,860

- Performing Arts and Leadership Series and Auditorium, North Iowa Area Community College, Mason City $52,700

- River City Sculptures on Parade, Mason City $5,900

- River City Society for Historical Preservation, Mason City $5,000

- Surf Ballroom and North Iowa Cultural Center and Museum, Clear Lake $95,200

- The Music Man Square, Mason City $17,000

- Carrie's Girlhood Home Museum, Charles City $2,500

- Charles City Arts Center, Charles City $2,600

- Floyd County Historical Society Charles City Floyd $11,200

- Cedar River Fine Arts Complex and Mitchell County Historical Museum, Osage $6,500

- Cedar Summerstock Theater, St. Ansgar $7,600

- Winnebago Historical Society, Forest City $5,800

- Tonja Ihlenfedt, Mason City $2,400

“It’s truly remarkable how arts and cultural organizations as well as individual artists have continued to create, innovate and keep us connected during the pandemic, in spite of the personal and financial challenges that many have faced,” says Iowa Arts Council Administrator David Schmitz. “I’m so proud that our agency has the opportunity to support artists, music venues and organizations when they need it most.”