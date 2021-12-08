Over $2 million in grants proposed for SE MN outdoor recreation spots

DULUTH, Minn. – Some southeastern Minnesota outdoor recreation spots could be in line for over $2 million in state funding.

The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission (GMRPTC) has just finished its application review process and will ask the state legislature to approve a record $12.2 million in awards from the Parks and Trails Legacy Fund.

The following is a list of SE MN recreation spots and the amount of funding being requested for improvements:

Rochester Cascade Lake Park - $379,000.00

Red Wing He Mni Can/Barn Bluff Park - $527,145.00

Cannon Valley Trail - $490,463.00

Austin Jay C. Hormel Nature Center - $255,552.00

Olmsted County Chester Woods Park - $338,800.00

Winona Bluffs Traverse - $403,320.00

“The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission received 20 eligible applications for Fiscal Year 2023 grants, and we’re pleased to recommend funding, in part or in whole, for their excellent approaches to improving parks and trails for users,” says GMRPTC Executive Director Renee Mattson. “We’re also going to allocate $212,053 of that amount to create new opportunities for underserved communities.”