More than $2M in federal housing aid headed to North IA and SE MN

WASHINGTON, DC – Seven North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota housing agencies are sharing in $2.7 billion in federal dollars being awarded around the country.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says the grants to nearly 2,900 public housing agencies are to build, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities. Federal officials say agencies can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating system and installing water conservation measures.

The local grants include:

Charles City Housing and Redevelopment Authority - $267,630

North Iowa Regional Housing Authority - $256,348

Housing & Redevelopment Authority of Austin - $905,218

Housing & Redevelopment Authority Of Dodge Center -$71,403

HRA in and for the City of Albert Lea - $386,546

Mower County HRA - $57,890

Olmsted County HRA - $229,208