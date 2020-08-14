Over 160,000 Iowans still without power

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Utility crews continue to slowly restore power to thousands of Iowans in the central and eastern parts of the state blasted Monday by a historic derecho storm.

The severe weather included 100 mile per hour winds and killed at least four people in the Midwest, including three in Iowa.

As of Friday morning, Alliant Energy says it is still working to repair 1,715 outages across Iowa and bring electricity back to 124,341 customers. That’s down from a peak of around 200,000 Alliant customers without power after the storm.

MidAmerican Energy says 41,479 of its customers are also still in the dark. That’s down from a peak of around 150,000 on Monday.

