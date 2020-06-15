Over 130 Olmsted County foster families received donations from the community

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Last month KIMT told you about a Rochester family who created the group Foster Caring and Sharing to help out foster families. Now, we're learning it was a success.

The Gathje's didn't realize what this organization was going to turn into. Their original plan was to stuff pillow cases full of essential items to be given to foster families in the area and the donations are specific to each family. Because they received so many donations, they had to switch over to laundry baskets. Matthew Gathje said he couldn't believe how many people stepped up to donate items, especially during a global pandemic. "I'd say even through this time of COVID-19, people have been as helpful as they can be," explained Matthew. "Some of them have been apologetic that they don't really know what's going on right now. But by in large, we've seen a lot of generosity and excitement really."

Foster Caring and Sharing is able to provide laundry baskets to 140 families in Olmsted County. They were also able to give away gift cards and food vouchers. The Gathje's say they couldn't do this without the support from the community. "More or less just really happy to help out. It wasn't mostly us, it was the community," Matthew said. "The local businesses that were really a part of this. We put some time into it, but it was really the community as a whole."