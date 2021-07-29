Over $100,000 given to community projects in Cerro Gordo County

VENTURA, Iowa – The Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation is giving out $101,443 to 30 projects around the county.
“The Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation is proud to support these nonprofit projects and programs that are working to make transformational impacts in Cerro Gordo County. We appreciate all our nonprofits do for our communities,” says Tim Coffey, secretary of the CGCCF.
Grant recipients and their projects are:
City of Mason City, Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery – Mobile App, $1,000
City of Mason City, MacNider Museum – DVR for Security System, $1,500
Quilts of Valor-North Central Iowa, Quilts of Valor-North Central Iowa (QOV-NCI), $1,000
Cerro Gordo County, Conservation – Ingebretson Campground Playground Equipment, $3,000
Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Commission, Emergency Management Facility Renovations, $2,000
City of Dougherty, Fire Department – Bunker Gear Upgrade, $6,665
City of Mason City, Park and Rec Department – Mason City Community Garden, $4,500
City of Meservey, Library – Community Outdoor Movie Series, $1,300
City of Plymouth, New Park Shelter, $5,000
City of Swaledale, Fire Department – Equip Brush Truck, $5,000
City of Ventura, Library – Computer Replacement Project, $2,803
Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Roof Replacement, $4,924
Meservey Fire and Rescue Foundation, Turnout Gear, $5,300
North Iowa Events Center, Emergency Exit Door Replacement, $5,700
Boy Scouts of America – Winnebago Council, Eliminating Barriers to Access, $1,500
Mason City Community Schools, Kids PLAY – Playground for Lincoln Area Youth, $4,000
Mason City Family YMCA, Gymnasium Curtains, $6,500
43 North Iowa, Medical Equipment Support, $2,850
City of Mason City, Rec Department – Youth Activity Scholarship Program, $2,500
Iowa Department of Natural Resources, AED, $1,423
Mason City Senior Activity Center, Fire Alarm Control Panel, $4,000
Rockwell-Swaledale Emergency Medical Team, Pager Replacement, $3,000
Caring Pregnancy Center, Infant, Toddler, and Child Car Seat and Sleep Safety, $2,592
Crisis Intervention Service, Technology Update, $4,061
Francis Lauer Youth Services, Bedroom Basics, $1,865
Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa, Light Up the Night, $5,460
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, Fresh Fruits and Vegetables, $1,000
Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless, Safe and Secure, $3,500
Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare, Family Treatment Court, $2,400
The Community Kitchen of North Iowa, Refrigerator Replacement Project, $5,100