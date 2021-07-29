Over $100,000 given to community projects in Cerro Gordo County

VENTURA, Iowa – The Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation is giving out $101,443 to 30 projects around the county.

“The Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation is proud to support these nonprofit projects and programs that are working to make transformational impacts in Cerro Gordo County. We appreciate all our nonprofits do for our communities,” says Tim Coffey, secretary of the CGCCF.

Grant recipients and their projects are:

City of Mason City, Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery – Mobile App, $1,000

City of Mason City, MacNider Museum – DVR for Security System, $1,500

Quilts of Valor-North Central Iowa, Quilts of Valor-North Central Iowa (QOV-NCI), $1,000

Cerro Gordo County, Conservation – Ingebretson Campground Playground Equipment, $3,000

Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Commission, Emergency Management Facility Renovations, $2,000

City of Dougherty, Fire Department – Bunker Gear Upgrade, $6,665

City of Mason City, Park and Rec Department – Mason City Community Garden, $4,500

City of Meservey, Library – Community Outdoor Movie Series, $1,300

City of Plymouth, New Park Shelter, $5,000

City of Swaledale, Fire Department – Equip Brush Truck, $5,000

City of Ventura, Library – Computer Replacement Project, $2,803

Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Roof Replacement, $4,924

Meservey Fire and Rescue Foundation, Turnout Gear, $5,300

North Iowa Events Center, Emergency Exit Door Replacement, $5,700

Boy Scouts of America – Winnebago Council, Eliminating Barriers to Access, $1,500

Mason City Community Schools, Kids PLAY – Playground for Lincoln Area Youth, $4,000

Mason City Family YMCA, Gymnasium Curtains, $6,500

43 North Iowa, Medical Equipment Support, $2,850

City of Mason City, Rec Department – Youth Activity Scholarship Program, $2,500

Iowa Department of Natural Resources, AED, $1,423

Mason City Senior Activity Center, Fire Alarm Control Panel, $4,000

Rockwell-Swaledale Emergency Medical Team, Pager Replacement, $3,000

Caring Pregnancy Center, Infant, Toddler, and Child Car Seat and Sleep Safety, $2,592

Crisis Intervention Service, Technology Update, $4,061

Francis Lauer Youth Services, Bedroom Basics, $1,865

Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa, Light Up the Night, $5,460

Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, Fresh Fruits and Vegetables, $1,000

Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless, Safe and Secure, $3,500

Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare, Family Treatment Court, $2,400

The Community Kitchen of North Iowa, Refrigerator Replacement Project, $5,100