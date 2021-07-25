Over 100 in Des Moines protest vaccine mandates

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — More than 100 people gathered outside the Iowa state Capitol Saturday to rally against mandates requiring people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, such as the ones some Iowa hospitals have issued.

One of the speakers at the rally, Republican state Rep. Jeff Shipley, called vaccine mandates “a crime against humanity.” The event was organized by a group called Informed Choice Iowa that opposes mandatory coronavirus vaccinations and vaccine passports.

Brei Johnson with that group told the Des Moines Register that she believes vaccinations should be discussed between a health professional and patient, not made a condition of employment.