Over 100 crashes reported Saturday morning in Minnesota

A tenth of an inch of snow causes chaos on the roads.

Posted: Nov 2, 2019 2:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — It didn't take a lot of snow to create a major headache on roadways in Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that 118 crashes were reported between 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, on a morning when there was one-tenth of an inch of measurable snow.

State Patrol spokesman Lt. Gordon Shank tells the Star Tribune there were no weather-related fatalities on the roads. He says 18 people were hurt, although none of the injures was considered serious.

Shank says it's a "good reminder" that winter is gaining steam and motorists should be aware of driving conditions.

