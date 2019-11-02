Over 100 crashes reported Saturday morning in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — It didn't take a lot of snow to create a major headache on roadways in Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that 118 crashes were reported between 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, on a morning when there was one-tenth of an inch of measurable snow.
State Patrol spokesman Lt. Gordon Shank tells the Star Tribune there were no weather-related fatalities on the roads. He says 18 people were hurt, although none of the injures was considered serious.
Shank says it's a "good reminder" that winter is gaining steam and motorists should be aware of driving conditions.
