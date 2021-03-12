Over 1 million COVID shots have been given in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — More than 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Iowa, even as residents who qualify struggle to make appointments for a shot.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Friday that Iowa has administered 1.03 million doses. The milestone reflects significant increases in vaccine supplies but it’s unclear how the state will handle surging demand as more adults become eligible in the coming months.

“Today is another important milestone in Iowa’s strong recovery from the pandemic," says Governor Kim Reynolds. "This has been a monumental effort, and our state has proven that we have the right teams, providers and processes in place to safely and efficiently vaccinate Iowans in a timely manner.”

I’m extremely proud of our progress and I look forward to further expanding eligibility to all Iowans as supply increases. In his address to the nation last evening, President Biden directed states to open vaccination to all adults by May 1. Here in Iowa, it’s possible we could beat that deadline as long as vaccine supply increases as projected and remains stable.”

Iowa has no centralized system for people to secure a vaccine appointment.

"This would not have been possible without the incredible teamwork between state and local public health departments, coordination with our federal partners and strong relationships with pharmacies and other providers statewide,” says Kelly Garcia, Director of the Department of Human Services and Department of Public Health interim director. “We’re grateful to every individual and organization that’s been part of this response.”