More than 1 million COVID tests given at Minnesota state testing sites

ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than 1,000,000 Minnesotans have been checked for COVID-19 at community testing sites around the state.

“This milestone is a credit to the incredible effort from so many people around the state, and it reminds us of the continued importance of testing for preventing the spread of COVID-19,” says Dan Huff, Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) assistant commissioner for health protection. “Testing has been a vital part of our response to the pandemic all along, and it remains one of our most powerful tools to beating this virus. Even as we see progress in vaccination efforts, we must remain vigilant and follow the safety guidelines of masking, social distancing, staying at home if sick, and getting tested.”

Counting tests done through private health systems, MDH says more than 6.4 million COVID tests have been conducted in Minnesota since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our testing strategy has focused on reaching as many people as possible, and offering options to reduce barriers for people,” says Huff. “As Minnesotans across the state continue returning to the classroom, youth sports, and other activities, we need people to continue seeking out testing so we can identify cases early and help those who have COVID-19 know what actions they can to take to avoid spreading the virus to others in their community. The importance of that testing is reflected in our updated testing recommendations, which urge young people ages 12-25 to seek out regular testing. Regular testing of our young people helps protect their families and friends who may be at higher risk for severe disease and it gives our schools the best chance to succeed.”