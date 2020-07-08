Outdoor workers are dealing with the heat the best they can

MASON CITY, Iowa - With temperatures in the mid-90s on Wednesday, it was a little rough for folks who's job involves some time outdoors.

John Ginder and his granddaughter were out manicuring lawns since 7:30 in the morning. The duo started with the cemetery in Rockford and by midday they were taking care of the houses on their route.

They mowed lawns until about 5 in the evening, a long day to be in the heat. Their advice for dealing with it is to wear some sunscreen and make sure and drink plenty of water.

Sometimes they do end up getting a little relief from Mother Nature.

"If you keep moving, you get lucky and get a little breeze every once in a while. Yeah, it's not too bad when there's a breeze. Lawn mowers don't go fast enough to create a breeze though," said Ginder and his granddaughter.

The duo also said they much prefer to work in the heat than in the freezing cold of winter.

The Mayo Clinic has more tips on working outside. They say it is best to wear lightweight, loose fitting clothing and equip yourself with a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.