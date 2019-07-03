Outdoor warning siren problems in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Three outdoor warning need to be repaired in Albert Lea.

City officials say they cannot activate the sirens on North Bridge on Hoeger Lane, and Crossroads Boulevard and Ross Drive. The North Bridge siren was struck by lightning and repairs could take up to two weeks. The Crossroads Boulevard siren was damaged over the winter and sent to the manufacturer. It could be out of commission for most of 2019.

The siren on Front Street near Sibley School also needs to be fixed. The siren sounds but does not rotate.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Freeborn County Emergency Management are reminding citizens that outdoor warning sirens are meant to be heard outdoors and you may not hear them while indoors.

Anyone with questions may call the Fire Department at 507-377-4340.