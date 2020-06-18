Outdoor visits approved for Minnesota nursing home residents

ST. PAUL, Minn. – After roughly three months of isolation, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is giving the okay for families and loved ones to visit nursing homes and care facilities…but only under certain conditions.

MDH has issued guidelines for outdoor visits to long-term care facilities and says the risks of COVID-19 transmission can be balanced with the need for human interaction. Some of those guidelines include:

- Adequate staff must be present to allow for help with outdoor transition of residents, and to assist with wiping down any visitation areas as necessary.

- Must have a system to ensure residents and visitors wear a mask or other face covering at all times, as tolerated.

- Visitors must be actively screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and must attest to COVID19 status if known. This should be done at a designated location outside the building.

- Due to the risk of exposure, holding hands, hugging, kissing, or other physical contact is not allowed during family visits.

For a look at the complete guidelines, click here.

MDH says residents and their loved ones may contact providers with questions about outdoor visits and facilities should ensure residents, and their loved ones, have access to the Office of Ombudsman for Long-Term Care at 651-431-2555 or 1-800-657-3591 to request advocacy services.