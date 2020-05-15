Outdoor tennis courts open with new guidelines

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - All outdoor tennis courts are open in Rochester with new safety restrictions. Starting Friday, avid players may take to the courts, but are encouraged to adhere social distancing guidelines.

New rules include no doubles play unless with members of the same household, no sharing equipment, wash and sanitize hands before and after play, and do not play if you feel ill. The new guidelines will be enforced by staff at Kutzky park.

Rochester Tennis Center Director Tim Butorac said things have gone well and there haven't been any issues.

"We've had a number of calls, people are looking forward to play this weekend," Butorac said. "People are smart and they've been good. This is our first official day but people have been coming out and playing and been very good about it."

Hadley Creek golf course was the last city course to open Friday.