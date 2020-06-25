Clear

Outdoor sports and activities spike in interest stimulating the economy

“My sales are probably up 300-percent from last year.”

Posted: Jun 25, 2020 11:03 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Since the coronavirus began people have been finding new ways to keep themselves entertained. Outdoor activities in particular are piquing more people’s interest.

“My sales are probably up 300-percent from last year,” Robb Welch said. “Early on, I was able to bring in more kayaks and canoes but more recently – especially on the kayak front – my suppliers are telling me I can’t get any more kayaks until September which will be too late for us in Minnesota.”

Welch is the owner of Tyrol Ski & Sports in the Med City. That 300-percent increase in sales helped his business get out from under the current brought on by COVID-19.

“We were closed for probably seven weeks which was hard for any retail business, but since we reopened May 18th or so we’ve had a very good response.”

Welch says he thinks the uptick in interest is because people aren’t traveling long distances because of uncertainty surrounding coronavirus.

“One theory I have is people aren’t traveling for faraway destinations,” Welch said. “They’re looking for more staycations and closer to home activities – especially boating. It’s a family unit or small group isolating activity and it’s great fun to be relaxing on the water.”

If it were a normal summer and you didn’t want to purchase your own vessel, you could rent one. Welch says they’re currently not offering that option.

“We don’t understand the whole virus transmission thing. We don’t want to play a part in having any contaminated boats going out and affecting potential customers.”

Along with the interest in boating, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports a large increase in the number of fishing licenses.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 33763

Reported Deaths: 1432
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11057752
Ramsey4424215
Stearns214019
Dakota198284
Anoka1940103
Nobles16356
Olmsted93815
Washington91739
Mower8282
Rice7614
Scott6034
Kandiyohi5611
Clay53737
Wright4093
Todd3942
Carver3051
Lyon2792
Sherburne2774
Blue Earth2652
Freeborn2590
Benton2043
Steele2020
Watonwan1730
Martin1495
St. Louis14614
Cottonwood1260
Nicollet11212
Goodhue1098
Winona10015
Crow Wing9711
Pine970
Chisago871
Otter Tail851
Carlton810
Unassigned8035
Polk752
McLeod710
Le Sueur701
Chippewa691
Dodge670
Itasca6012
Meeker571
Isanti560
Morrison561
Douglas540
Becker530
Jackson530
Pennington500
Murray470
Waseca450
Faribault350
Mille Lacs301
Sibley302
Rock280
Wabasha280
Beltrami270
Yellow Medicine240
Brown232
Fillmore230
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman180
Renville181
Houston150
Pipestone150
Big Stone140
Wadena140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Cass112
Pope100
Koochiching90
Clearwater70
Lincoln70
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Lake50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Cook10
Kittson10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27061

Reported Deaths: 694
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Storms Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa cancels rest of baseball activities for the week

Image

Outdoor sports spike in interest

Image

North Iowa restaurant closes after worker undergoes Covid-19 test

Image

Arena Awarded, Put to New Use During Pandemic

Image

Visiting from a Distance

Image

Guidance for Reopening IA Schools

Image

Author says now is the time for honesty

Image

Mayo unveils plans for home care

Image

Sean's 6pm Weather 6/25

Image

Legalizing weed could boost economic recovery

Community Events