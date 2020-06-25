Outdoor sports and activities spike in interest stimulating the economy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Since the coronavirus began people have been finding new ways to keep themselves entertained. Outdoor activities in particular are piquing more people’s interest.

“My sales are probably up 300-percent from last year,” Robb Welch said. “Early on, I was able to bring in more kayaks and canoes but more recently – especially on the kayak front – my suppliers are telling me I can’t get any more kayaks until September which will be too late for us in Minnesota.”

Welch is the owner of Tyrol Ski & Sports in the Med City. That 300-percent increase in sales helped his business get out from under the current brought on by COVID-19.

“We were closed for probably seven weeks which was hard for any retail business, but since we reopened May 18th or so we’ve had a very good response.”

Welch says he thinks the uptick in interest is because people aren’t traveling long distances because of uncertainty surrounding coronavirus.

“One theory I have is people aren’t traveling for faraway destinations,” Welch said. “They’re looking for more staycations and closer to home activities – especially boating. It’s a family unit or small group isolating activity and it’s great fun to be relaxing on the water.”

If it were a normal summer and you didn’t want to purchase your own vessel, you could rent one. Welch says they’re currently not offering that option.

“We don’t understand the whole virus transmission thing. We don’t want to play a part in having any contaminated boats going out and affecting potential customers.”

Along with the interest in boating, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports a large increase in the number of fishing licenses.