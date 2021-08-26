Outdoor mask wearing recommended in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County residents are being encouraged to mask up when outdoors where other people may be present.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) recently updated their masking guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and Olmsted County health officials are following suit.

“Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) has consistently followed the CDC and MDH guidance on COVID-19. We encourage all residents in the county to use masks in crowded outdoor settings whether you’re vaccinated or not,” says OCPHS Director Graham Briggs.

Mask wearing is recommended:

- In substantial and high transmission rate areas, CDC and MDH recommend wearing a mask:

- If you are not fully vaccinated and aged two or older in indoor public places.

- In crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who have not gotten fully vaccinated.

- If you have a condition or are taking medications that weaken your immune system. Individuals should continue to take all precautions recommended for unvaccinated people, including wearing a well-fitted mask unless their healthcare provider advises otherwise.

- If you are fully vaccinated to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent spreading it to others.

“The CDC and MDH guidance offer event holders, businesses, and organizations with the proper steps to take to protect their patrons from COVID-19 while transmission in our community is high,” says Briggs.

The CDC says Olmsted County continues to have high rates of COVID-19 transmission, meaning the county has had either 100 total new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days or a 10 percent positive test rate over the past seven days.