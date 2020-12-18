Outdoor dining can begin again in Minnesota on Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Starting at midnight, new Minnesota pandemic orders take effect, easing up restrictions on businesses. Restaurants and bars will be able to serve people outside at half capacity.

KIMT News 3 spoke with the owner of Kinney Creek Brewery on Friday afternoon. He says he will be opening up their outdoor seating tomorrow.

Donovan Seitz said they are rearranging their patio to allow for more seating. If you're worried about sitting in the cold, Seitz stated there would be plenty of heaters and firepits to keep the chill away.

We asked Seitz what it's been like to run the brewery under constantly changing guidelines from the State of Minnesota.

"We just have to reevaluate our business plan day-by-day and see what's working and what's not working for the customers and adapt as we need to," Seitz said.

He also expressed his appreciation for how loyal Rochester has been to Kinney Creek Brewery and that they wouldn't be open today if it wasn't for the community's support.

Governor Walz's proclamation does specify restaurants' outdoor seating must stay under 100 people. Also, only four people are allowed per table and those tables must be spaced six feet apart.