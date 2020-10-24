Outdoor heaters in high demand during pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Outdoor dining and entertaining became a go-to option during this pandemic.

And now that the temperature is dropping, the demand for outdoor heaters is on the rise.

As we enter the first winter of this pandemic and outdoor dining and entertainment continues to be a hit-- retailers say demand for outdoor heaters is through the roof.

Retailers selling outdoor patio heaters are seeing their products on back order anywhere from two to three months.

While wanting to enjoy others' company in the safest way possible-- many are turning to their outdoor patios at home.

While outdoor heaters are tough to get right now, gas fire pits or patio tables with built in fire pits are a safe alternative.

President of Energy Products and Design Inc., Brent Buchan says, “We wish we could have them for our customers right now. It's a new product and we're enjoying the outdoors more and more because of Coronavirus and people are rediscovering spaces that they may have forgotten about or haven't used as much."

Many outdoor heater manufacturers are overseas, further impacting the supply lines.