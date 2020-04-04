Outbreak (1995) vs. Carriers (2005)

It’s an old saw that there are only seven stories in the world. Even if that’s true in some metaphysical sense, it doesn’t matter because you can take the same story and tell it an infinite number of ways. Tell “Star Wars” from the perspective of Darth Vader or “Rocky IV” from the perspective of Ivan Drago and they become entirely new and different.

KIMT’s Weekend Throwdown is going to be taking a look at movies with a similar premise, a world-threatening disease outbreak, and examine how different storytellers in different times can take the same basic idea in markedly different directions. This time we’ll be pitting an old fashioned 90s thrill ride against one of those angsty little indie flicks that helped define the 00s. It’s “Outbreak” (1995) vs. “Carriers” (2009) in a battle that proves WHY you do something can be more important that WHAT you do.

For all its arty pretensions, Hollywood is a factory town and the movie industry is a literal industry churning out product to meet market demand. “Outbreak” is a reminder of the days when Hollywood could be remarkable good at that simple task. The movie begins in the 1967 with a deadly disease in an African village. Some hazmat-clad folks from the U.S. chopper in and take some blood from one of the infected, then bomb the village off the map, killing the living and the dying together.

“Outbreak” then jumps forward to “The Present,” which is almost as far in the past as I’m writing this as 1967 was to 1995, where Army disease expert Sam Daniels (Dustin Hoffman) is flown back to Africa to review another fatal outbreak in another village and bring samples back to the U.S. for study. Sam is the sort of relentlessly impossible person who becomes the best there is at what he does and an utter nightmare to deal with as a human being, which is perfectly demonstrated when we see Sam with his newly ex-wife, Robby Keough (Rene Russo). Within 30 seconds the viewer understands why Robby found Sam compelling enough to marry and intolerable enough to divorce.

Sam begins studying the African virus (and no, it’s not racist or xenophobic to call it that) with the help of his team: the wisecracking Casey Schuler (Kevin Spacey) and new guy, Major Salt (Cuba Gooding Jr.). Sam realizes the virus, which is passed through physical contact and kills 100% of its victims in a day or two, is incredibly dangerous and wants a national alert put out warning the medical community to be watching for it. General Donald McClintock (Donald Sutherland), who was the one who bombed the first village in 1967, stymies Sam’s request and has him pulled off the African virus and assigned to another disease outbreak.

That sends Sam back to Robby and her new job and the CDC, begging her to send out an alert. Robby initially resists because, as the movie explicitly mentions, Sam has been wrong about this sort of thing in the past but she eventually relents and sends out the alert. It’s a good thing she does because the African virus jumps into a monkey which is captured and shipped to California as a lab animal but is then stolen by a warehouse worker named Jimbo Scott (Patrick Dempsey) who tries to sell the infected monkey to a pet store. The monkey infects first Jimbo, who flies to Boston to be with his girlfriend, and the pet store owner, who gets sick and infects people in the emergency room.

Jimbo and his girlfriend get sick and horribly die first, bringing Robby to Boston where she thinks they contain the virus, only to have more cases suddenly show up in a small California town. It turns out the virus has mutated and now spreads through the air like the flu. Sam finds out and defies orders to fly him and his team to California as the military cordons off the town and it becomes a race to see if Sam can find a cure before either the virus kills everyone or the military kills everyone in the town to stop it from spreading.

“Outbreak” is a very well-made piece of entertainment, though the first hour when the disease is spreading is as much disturbing as delighting if you’re watching it during a real pandemic. It is blazingly fast, with brief and intense scenes of pointed dialog that propel the plot along like a jet boat. The main characters are sharply and instantly defined for the audience and the film crackles with personal conflict that never overshadows the primary danger of the virus. The cold, heartless math of epidemiology is ever present in this film and smacks the audience in face that as horrific as the disease is, the things required to stop it from killing everyone are almost as bad.

The first half of the film is very smart and could almost pass as the greatest educational video ever made on the perils of out of control viral infections. The second half where Sam and Major Salt steal a helicopter and fly up and down the California coast in trying to save the day isn’t quite as smart but by that point the viewer is already invested in the story and these characters and just wants to see them succeed. General McClintock also degenerates as the movie goes along from believably evil to mustache-twirling-and-tying-women-to-railroad-tracks evil. Morgan Freeman is also here, playing a character who flips from sort-of-good to sort-of-evil as the plot demands. And while “Outbreak” give us a happy ending where Sam and Robby reunite, anyone who remembers the first hour of the film knows they’re going to inevitably break up again because Sam is just that big of a pain in the butt.

Overall, though, “Outbreak” in an impressive bit of Hollywood magic where a fairly basic tale is elevated by intelligent writing, charismatic performers, and focused, purposeful directing. This is exactly the sort of product the movie industry used to produce for decades when it was the dominant force in American pop culture.

14 years later and “Carriers” seems to come from not only a completely different business but a different world. It opens with home movies of two young boys playing at the beach with mom and dad and segues to four pretty young people tearing down a desert highway. The movie does a ridiculously poor job of establishing who and what these people are but having watched the whole thing, this is what I can tell you:

- There’s Brian (Chris Pine), one of the boys from the home movies that grew up to be a working class jagoff. How do we know he’s working class? Not because he demonstrates any practical skills but because the movie repeatedly highlights Brian wearing a tool belt. I mean, some movies you can tell that shots were deliberately framed so you can see a woman’s butt. “Carriers” treats Brian’s tool belt like Gal Gadot’s behind in “Justice League.”

- There’s Danny (Lou Taylor Pucci), the other kid from the home movies all grown up who is supposed to be smarter than his brother. How do we know he’s supposed to be smarter than Brian? Not because Danny actually does even a single intelligent thing throughout the entire film. We’re supposed to think he’s smart because the movie says he got accepted into an Ivy League school and his brother calls Danny “Ivy” and “Ivy League” in a derisive manner.

- There’s Bobby (Piper Perabo), Brian’s girlfriend and legitimately one of the stupidest characters you’ll ever encounter in cinema. She doesn’t exist outside the requirements of the plot and it requires her to act like a damn moron on multiple occasions.

- There’s Kate (Emily VanCamp), who’s just there. She doesn’t do anything. She doesn’t say anything. She doesn’t serve any purpose. The movie alludes to Danny getting Brian to let Kate come along because Danny has some sort of adolescent crush on her but never bothers to explain how Danny and Kate even know each other. She’s just there.

I should acknowledge that these then-young actors all do as much as they can with these on screen meat sacks but that only exacerbates how much the characters suck. Pine, Pucci, and Perabo try to inject as much life as they can into them but high energy levels only make stupid and aggravating characters stupider and more aggravating. Think Jar Jar Binks from “Star Wars.” VanCamp is the only one who really nails the vacuousness appropriate to this production.

Anyway, these four act like they’re on Spring Break but they’re really on the run in a world where a killer virus has slain most of the population. The plot forces them to help a father and his sick little girl get to an emergency shelter but that goes predictably wrong. Then the four randomly encounter a group of much better prepared survivalists, only to be forced to escape when it turns out Bobby has been infected. And if you can’t tell how the rest of the film goes after that, you’re probably just dumb enough to enjoy “Carriers.”

If you’re this far into this Throwdown, you may have noticed a couple of things. The characters in “Outbreak” have last names. In “Carriers,” they don’t. This is one of the little signs that indicate whether a movie is worth watching or a stinking pile of garbage. Real human beings have last names. If you’re telling a story about real human beings, they’re going to have last names. If they don’t, they’re not real human beings. They’re just nails waiting for the Almighty Plot Hammer to come along.

I also spent a lot more time on the plot of “Outbreak” than “Carriers.” That’s because “Outbreak” has a plot. “Carriers” does not. It merely has some stuff that happens at the beginning, some stuff that happens in the middle, and some stuff that happens at the end. There’s no connection between any of it. None of the stuff actually means anything. Let me give you an example of what I mean.

After having absolutely no point at all, “Carriers” suddenly decides in its last 20 minutes or so it’s all been about Brian and Danny’s relationship and how Danny, the “smart” one, sits back and lets Brian, the “dumb” one, do all the hard and difficult work. Except, the movie showed us in its first hour Danny both saving Brian’s life and knocking a gun out of Brian’s hand to stop him from shooting the father of the sick girl. So, the movie not only shows us Danny taking direct action in a dangerous situation, it shows him defying his brother to do the morally correct thing in a dangerous situation. That is the complete opposite of the “afraid to do anything” character we’re suddenly told Danny is supposed to be. The actions Danny took earlier in the movie not only had no connection to the conflict he has with his brother at the end, Danny’s earlier actions specifically refute and disprove the premise of that climactic conflict.

That is called “bad writing.” Some people like to pretend art and entertainment is all subjective so there’s no such thing as bad writing. That’s crap. There are rules to storytelling. Those rules can be broken to great effect but you need to be very smart in doing so. “Very smart” is the last phrase you would ever use to describe “Carriers.”

This Throwback goes to “Outbreak” but not because the people who made it were simply more talented. Yes, Dustin Hoffman is a better actor than Chris Pine and Wolfgang Peterson is a better director than David and Alex Pastor but you can see a decent amount of skill and ability went into making “Carriers.” It looks good. Scenes don’t really drag. There are moments in “Carriers” which, taken on their own and cut from the overall movie, are genuinely engaging.

So what makes “Outbreak” pretty good and “Carriers” pretty bad? I think it’s that the former had a defined goal which the latter did not. “Outbreak” was created to entertain people and every decision made in its creation and production could be oriented around that goal. Every time there was a question about what to write, how to act, or the way in which a scene should be shot, it could be answered by finding the most entertaining option.

“Carriers” was not made to entertain people. I know it seems silly to put it that way. Motion pictures are entertainment. Why else would anyone make them? But though it’s a bit of a tautology, “Carriers” was made because a movie needed to be made. A studio decided it was going to make a certain number of movies that year. Why? Not because the studio had that many good ideas or that many good scripts. It was an arbitrary number to fit a corporate balance sheet. Why was “Carriers” selected as one of those movies?

Obviously not because the screenplay was brilliant. And it just as obviously wasn’t because co-writers/co-directors David and Alex Pastor had a track record of producing quality work. Seriously. Go look up their resumes and tell me you’d hand them a multi-million dollar project. Whatever the reasons for “Carriers” to exist, the idea of entertaining people did not enter into the decision-making process.

Hollywood is a factory town. “Outbreak” was manufactured by people who still thought making a good product was the key to success. “Carriers” was made by people who just needed to get a product on the shelf and didn’t care whether it was any good or not.

Outbreak (1995)

Written by Laurence Dworet and Robert Roy Pool.

Directed by Wolfgang Peterson.

Starring Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey, Cuba Gooding Jr., Donald Sutherland, Patrick Dempsey, Zakes Mokae, Dale Dye, and Daniel Chodos.

Carriers (2005)

Written and directed by David and Alex Pastor.

Starring Chris Pine, Lou Taylor Pucci, Piper Perabo, Emily VanCamp, Christopher Meloni, Kiernan Shipka, Ron McClary, Mark Moses, and Josh Berry.

