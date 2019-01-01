Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Nearly a dozen people injured in Winnebago Co. crash Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Outback Bowl: Hawkeyes Lead at Halftime

Iowa Hawkeyes take a lead into the halftime break at the Outback Bowl.

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 12:32 PM
Posted By: Amy Fleming

OUTBACK BOWL UPDATE:  The Iowa Hawkeyes score 17 points in the second quarter and lead Mississippi State at the half. 

  Iowa leads 17-6 after two quarters.

UNDATED (AP) - In his 20 seasons leading the Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz has coached as many games in Tampa as in Ann Arbor, Michigan, or Columbus, Ohio. And he's back for another one. The Hawkeyes make their sixth Outback Bowl appearance Tuesday when they face No. 18 Mississippi State.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -4°
Austin
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 5°
Rochester
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 0°
Cold temperatures ring in the new year.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Early morning fire leaves house in shambles

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

New laws going into effect today

Image

CURE Survey

Image

Ringing in the new year sober

Image

Sudanese community holds vigil

Image

Warren May Run for President

Image

Year in Review 2018 - Heartwarming Stories

Image

A Healthy Head-start for 2019

Image

Noon Year's Eve Celebration

Community Events