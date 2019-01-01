Outback Bowl: Hawkeyes Lead at Halftime

OUTBACK BOWL UPDATE: The Iowa Hawkeyes score 17 points in the second quarter and lead Mississippi State at the half.

Iowa leads 17-6 after two quarters.

UNDATED (AP) - In his 20 seasons leading the Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz has coached as many games in Tampa as in Ann Arbor, Michigan, or Columbus, Ohio. And he's back for another one. The Hawkeyes make their sixth Outback Bowl appearance Tuesday when they face No. 18 Mississippi State.

