Clear

Out of the more than 90,000 people vaccinated in Olmsted County, 28 people still caught COVID-19

While the COVID-19 vaccines are 95% effective, we're learning more about that 5% of fully vaccinated people who still get the virus.

Posted: May 20, 2021 9:37 AM
Updated: May 20, 2021 11:25 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective. However, a small percentage of fully vaccinated people could still get the virus.

When that happens, it's called 'vaccine breakthrough cases.' It is possible that fully vaccinated people might have the infection, but are asymptomatic. Graham Briggs with Olmsted County Public Health explained if you get sick with symptoms after getting the shot, they won't be as severe as someone who is not vaccinated.

Briggs also said the chances of passing on the infection to someone else are extremely low. "Even in vaccinated people that have breakthrough disease or get a little sick after they get vaccinated, the amount of virus they make through their nose or their throat is so small that generally, they can't pass on infection to other people," he explained.

It's possible you can become infected with COVID-19 just before or just after you get vaccinated. That's because it typically takes about two weeks for the body to build protection after vaccination, leaving enough time to get sick before the vaccine can provide that protection.

Another reason for the possibility of vaccinated people getting sick is because of the new variants emerging. The CDC says evidence shows that if you are vaccinated and get the virus, your illness might not be as severe.

Briggs said Olmsted County has only reported a couple dozen breakthrough cases. "Out of the 90,000 people that we've vaccinated in Olmsted County, we've had 28 people that have had some level of illness after they've been fully vaccinated," he explained. "So, 28 may sound like oh, that's a couple dozen people. But that's out of 90,000 that have been vaccinated. So it's a really low percentage of the people that have been vaccinated to have had any sort of breakthrough disease."

If you're part of that 5% of fully vaccinated people who get COVID-19, Briggs said you should still follow the normal procedures of quarantining and staying away from others for at least a few days.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 596186

Reported Deaths: 7418
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1232621738
Ramsey51702879
Dakota46159454
Anoka42021441
Washington27058286
Stearns22352222
St. Louis17870305
Scott17359128
Wright16173141
Olmsted1329699
Sherburne1180588
Carver1053345
Clay819392
Rice8095108
Blue Earth754841
Crow Wing668690
Kandiyohi658284
Chisago605851
Otter Tail577078
Benton574297
Goodhue479672
Douglas470476
Mower468032
Winona455750
Itasca444058
Isanti427064
McLeod426559
Morrison420360
Nobles408248
Beltrami400859
Steele391615
Polk385569
Becker381853
Lyon361851
Carlton346855
Freeborn342729
Pine330023
Nicollet327443
Mille Lacs306854
Brown306140
Le Sueur293824
Todd283532
Cass276130
Meeker259040
Waseca236722
Martin231532
Roseau210119
Wabasha20663
Hubbard191141
Dodge18563
Renville180543
Redwood175037
Houston172016
Cottonwood166223
Wadena157122
Fillmore156810
Pennington153719
Faribault153019
Chippewa152838
Kanabec145327
Sibley144710
Aitkin135836
Watonwan13449
Rock128419
Jackson122012
Pipestone116026
Yellow Medicine114420
Pope11116
Murray10669
Swift106118
Stevens91911
Marshall88117
Clearwater87516
Koochiching85815
Wilkin81712
Lake81420
Lac qui Parle75422
Big Stone6004
Grant5838
Lincoln5813
Mahnomen5559
Norman5419
Unassigned51493
Kittson48722
Red Lake4007
Traverse3725
Lake of the Woods3353
Cook1670

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 367988

Reported Deaths: 5958
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57804628
Linn20953335
Scott20117243
Black Hawk15844308
Woodbury15162228
Johnson1451383
Dubuque13399209
Dallas1121198
Pottawattamie11153169
Story1064248
Warren579190
Clinton557293
Cerro Gordo543489
Sioux514974
Webster512894
Marshall484075
Muscatine4832100
Des Moines460866
Wapello4316122
Buena Vista424840
Jasper419772
Plymouth401380
Lee376655
Marion363776
Jones299357
Henry293037
Carroll286252
Bremer286060
Crawford267040
Boone265634
Benton256855
Washington254250
Dickinson248544
Mahaska230751
Jackson223142
Clay215826
Kossuth215564
Tama210171
Delaware210041
Winneshiek196935
Page192822
Buchanan191532
Cedar190523
Hardin185944
Fayette185241
Wright185137
Hamilton180250
Harrison179773
Clayton169556
Butler165235
Madison162919
Mills162623
Floyd161542
Cherokee159038
Lyon158341
Poweshiek155334
Allamakee151651
Iowa149024
Hancock148834
Winnebago142731
Cass138954
Calhoun138713
Grundy136533
Emmet134340
Jefferson132935
Shelby131237
Sac130519
Louisa128649
Appanoose128349
Union128333
Mitchell126442
Chickasaw124316
Guthrie122230
Franklin121521
Humboldt119226
Palo Alto113423
Howard104622
Montgomery103338
Clarke100324
Keokuk96331
Unassigned9620
Monroe95529
Ida90635
Adair86932
Pocahontas85522
Davis83824
Monona82731
Osceola78816
Greene77610
Lucas77423
Worth7508
Taylor66112
Fremont6239
Decatur6089
Van Buren56118
Ringgold55824
Wayne54023
Audubon51110
Adams3404
Rochester
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Shower and thunderstorm chances through the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs bill banning mask mandates

Image

Getting COVID-19 while fully vaccinated

Image

Rochester businesses adapting to loosened restrictions

Image

Mask mandates for schools, cities, and counties are now banned in Iowa

Image

Aaron's Weather Update (5/19/21)

Image

RPL expanding "Library Express" service, addresses reopening plans

${item.thumbnail.title}

RPL expanding "Library Express" service, addresses reopening plans

Image

Mayo Clinic, Thermo Fisher partnership kicks off in Rochester

Image

Ground breaks on new fieldhouse

Image

New Med City partnership

Community Events