Out of the more than 90,000 people vaccinated in Olmsted County, 28 people still caught COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective. However, a small percentage of fully vaccinated people could still get the virus.

When that happens, it's called 'vaccine breakthrough cases.' It is possible that fully vaccinated people might have the infection, but are asymptomatic. Graham Briggs with Olmsted County Public Health explained if you get sick with symptoms after getting the shot, they won't be as severe as someone who is not vaccinated.

Briggs also said the chances of passing on the infection to someone else are extremely low. "Even in vaccinated people that have breakthrough disease or get a little sick after they get vaccinated, the amount of virus they make through their nose or their throat is so small that generally, they can't pass on infection to other people," he explained.

It's possible you can become infected with COVID-19 just before or just after you get vaccinated. That's because it typically takes about two weeks for the body to build protection after vaccination, leaving enough time to get sick before the vaccine can provide that protection.

Another reason for the possibility of vaccinated people getting sick is because of the new variants emerging. The CDC says evidence shows that if you are vaccinated and get the virus, your illness might not be as severe.

Briggs said Olmsted County has only reported a couple dozen breakthrough cases. "Out of the 90,000 people that we've vaccinated in Olmsted County, we've had 28 people that have had some level of illness after they've been fully vaccinated," he explained. "So, 28 may sound like oh, that's a couple dozen people. But that's out of 90,000 that have been vaccinated. So it's a really low percentage of the people that have been vaccinated to have had any sort of breakthrough disease."

If you're part of that 5% of fully vaccinated people who get COVID-19, Briggs said you should still follow the normal procedures of quarantining and staying away from others for at least a few days.