Out of the Darkness walk for suicide prevention tomorrow

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting their annual Out of the Darkness walk this Saturday.

The Rochester Walk will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at PrairieCare Medical Group across from Think Bank and the Mason City walk will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Southbridge Mall.

Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States and the seventh leading cause of death in Minnesota.

Last year, there were more than 700 deaths by suicide in the state of Minnesota and 1.4 million Americans attempted to take their own lives.

AFSP's goal is to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide by 20 percent by the year 2025 - and the Out of the Darkness walks take them one step closer to this goal.

COVID-19 will cause the walk to be smaller this year, but that is not the only effect the pandemic has had...

"The stress of COVID-19 and the isolation have affected people in many, many ways," said Out of the Darkness Chair Lindsey Hemker. "And so this year I think it's more important than ever because of the feelings of uncertainty. Come together with friends, family, neighbors and really help fight suicide."

The event will have honor beads for those who have loved, lost, and continue to support the fight to end suicide.